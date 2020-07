Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Very spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath nicely upgraded home in an ideal, central location near 202 freeway. Stainless appliances, (refrigerator, washer, dryer, microwave, dishwasher and oven included) wood look flooring, new carpet, new paint and many new fixtures, french doors to patio. Very nice community pool, large patio and a storage room. Don't miss this one in a great location. Landlord prefers no pets.