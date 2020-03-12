4450 E CAMELBACK Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Completely remodeled in the highly coveted guard gated community of The Village at Camelback Mountain, this beautiful 4,000 s.f. home includes an exquisite new gourmet kitchen oversized master bedroom suite features a fireplace & tranquil poolside views, 2 walk-in closets & elegant double vanities in the master bath. The spacious living & dining rooms have soaring 20' ceilings w/ large windows looking out to the private gated entry courtyard. The family room w/ fireplace & expansive patio doors opens up to the gorgeous large pool w/ waterfall & spa. Beautiful outdoor living w/ lush landscaping, magnificent mountain views & one of the largest and most private yards. Walk to AJ's, Steak 44, & The Henry, Lease price varies (i.e. furnished/unfurnished, high/low season, lease term, pets, etc).