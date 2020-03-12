All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4450 E CAMELBACK Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4450 E CAMELBACK Road
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:59 PM

4450 E CAMELBACK Road

4450 East Camelback Road · (602) 315-2800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4450 East Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 4000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Completely remodeled in the highly coveted guard gated community of The Village at Camelback Mountain, this beautiful 4,000 s.f. home includes an exquisite new gourmet kitchen oversized master bedroom suite features a fireplace & tranquil poolside views, 2 walk-in closets & elegant double vanities in the master bath. The spacious living & dining rooms have soaring 20' ceilings w/ large windows looking out to the private gated entry courtyard. The family room w/ fireplace & expansive patio doors opens up to the gorgeous large pool w/ waterfall & spa. Beautiful outdoor living w/ lush landscaping, magnificent mountain views & one of the largest and most private yards. Walk to AJ's, Steak 44, & The Henry, Lease price varies (i.e. furnished/unfurnished, high/low season, lease term, pets, etc).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4450 E CAMELBACK Road have any available units?
4450 E CAMELBACK Road has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4450 E CAMELBACK Road have?
Some of 4450 E CAMELBACK Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4450 E CAMELBACK Road currently offering any rent specials?
4450 E CAMELBACK Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4450 E CAMELBACK Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4450 E CAMELBACK Road is pet friendly.
Does 4450 E CAMELBACK Road offer parking?
Yes, 4450 E CAMELBACK Road does offer parking.
Does 4450 E CAMELBACK Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4450 E CAMELBACK Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4450 E CAMELBACK Road have a pool?
Yes, 4450 E CAMELBACK Road has a pool.
Does 4450 E CAMELBACK Road have accessible units?
No, 4450 E CAMELBACK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4450 E CAMELBACK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4450 E CAMELBACK Road has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4450 E CAMELBACK Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Bella
13616 N 43rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Townhomes at Biltmore
3501 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Mountainside Apartments
3625 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Cordoba Apartments
4520 Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Brookfield Terrace
6545 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity