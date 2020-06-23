All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4446 N. 36th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4446 N. 36th Place
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

4446 N. 36th Place

4446 North 36th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Arcadia Lite
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4446 North 36th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
pool
ceiling fan
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
4446 N. 36th Place Available 07/01/20 Susie's Corner!!! Classic Arcadia Lite Rental walking distance to all the fun restaurants! - Fabulous 4 br, 3 ba home on a 10,000 SF + lot within walking distance of Postino, LGO, and INGO! Neutral tones throughout with formal dining or living room, huge family room with fireplace and wet bar, open to kitchen with gas cooktop and electric oven. Wonderful split floor plan with Master in rear, two guest suites up front and one in the opposite rear so great for a large family who need their "space" while convening for conversation and meals in the public areas. Quiet cul-de-sac location with views of Piestawa Peak from the big back yard with built-in BBQ and cool pool, covered patio with TV in place and even ceiling fans for a great spot to relax and watch the big game! Minimum FICO score is 700, 3X monthly rent for monthly earnings, two years minimum employment tenure. No co-signers please. Pool and lawn care are included. Sales tax to City of Phoenix is 2.3% on top of rent.

(RLNE4561099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4446 N. 36th Place have any available units?
4446 N. 36th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4446 N. 36th Place have?
Some of 4446 N. 36th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4446 N. 36th Place currently offering any rent specials?
4446 N. 36th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4446 N. 36th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4446 N. 36th Place is pet friendly.
Does 4446 N. 36th Place offer parking?
No, 4446 N. 36th Place does not offer parking.
Does 4446 N. 36th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4446 N. 36th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4446 N. 36th Place have a pool?
Yes, 4446 N. 36th Place has a pool.
Does 4446 N. 36th Place have accessible units?
No, 4446 N. 36th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4446 N. 36th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4446 N. 36th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Ascend at Kierland
6633 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
The Cortina
11 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
Presidio North
17031 N 11th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Liv Ahwatukee
16025 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College