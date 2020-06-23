Amenities

4446 N. 36th Place Available 07/01/20 Susie's Corner!!! Classic Arcadia Lite Rental walking distance to all the fun restaurants! - Fabulous 4 br, 3 ba home on a 10,000 SF + lot within walking distance of Postino, LGO, and INGO! Neutral tones throughout with formal dining or living room, huge family room with fireplace and wet bar, open to kitchen with gas cooktop and electric oven. Wonderful split floor plan with Master in rear, two guest suites up front and one in the opposite rear so great for a large family who need their "space" while convening for conversation and meals in the public areas. Quiet cul-de-sac location with views of Piestawa Peak from the big back yard with built-in BBQ and cool pool, covered patio with TV in place and even ceiling fans for a great spot to relax and watch the big game! Minimum FICO score is 700, 3X monthly rent for monthly earnings, two years minimum employment tenure. No co-signers please. Pool and lawn care are included. Sales tax to City of Phoenix is 2.3% on top of rent.



