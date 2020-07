Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

LEASE PURCHASE AVAILABLE. LOOKING FOR A 3 CAR GARAGE? VERY FEW IN THIS AREA! THIS IS THE GOLDEN TRIANGLE, NEW BUILDS ARE EVERYWHERE, BEST VALUE NEIGHBORHOOD IN HOPI/ARCADIA. THIS HOME SITS ON ONE OF THE LARGEST LOTS IN THE GOLDEN TRIANGLE. 10' CEILINGS, WHITE SHAKER CABINETS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, CARRERAN MARBLE COUNTERS, OAK FLOORS, LUXURIOUS MASTER BATH, VIEWS OF CAMELBACK, A MUST SEE.