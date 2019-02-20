4420 S. 3rd St.

Amenities

Rent-To-Own 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home + 1 bedroom 1 bathroom GUEST HOUSE $178,900 CA$H or $1045/MONTH $5,000/Down!! - Rent to Own!! Renovations complete. Nice 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Phoenix with tiled flooring and new paint throughout. Also features a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom guest house with kitchen. Home is currently being remodeled and will be ready soon. Rent to Own for $1045 per month with $5,000 down. Make some extra income by renting out the guest home!! Now accepting applications. Call Chris Hughes at 623-628-0057 for more information or to view the home.



***This is a Rent-To-Own home, NOT a regular rental. Please inquire only if looking for this option or a cash purchase.



