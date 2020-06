Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated bbq/grill

Great Biltmore location in the newly named Rosedale District. Walking distance to great shopping and dining. Several upgrades have been made to this already luxurious urban loft, including California Closets and surround sound. The kitchen features Italian cabinetry, CaesarStone counter tops, and Bosch Energy Saving appliances. Limestone and bamboo flooring throughout. 12 foot ceilings. Private yard with a balcony includes a doggy play area, built in BBQ, and beautiful water fountain.