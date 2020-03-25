4410 E PUEBLO Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

**APPROVED APPLICATION** Your clients will fall in love with this updated unit! All new wood-look flooring, two-tone paint and new blinds throughout. Espresso kitchen cabinets, tons of counterspace, newer black kitchen appliances including a French door refrigerator, dishwasher, range and built-in microwave in the kitchen. Shaker cabinets, stone backsplash and nickel-finish dual towel bar, towel hooks and faucet in the bathroom. Inside laundry and large storage room outside. End unit with only one common wall, large backyard, a great shade tree and a short walk to the community pool and play area. Located south of Sky Harbor Airport and just a short commute to downtown Phoenix. Apply today before it's gone!