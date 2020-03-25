All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 7 2019 at 11:31 AM

4410 E PUEBLO Avenue

4410 East Pueblo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4410 East Pueblo Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
**APPROVED APPLICATION** Your clients will fall in love with this updated unit! All new wood-look flooring, two-tone paint and new blinds throughout. Espresso kitchen cabinets, tons of counterspace, newer black kitchen appliances including a French door refrigerator, dishwasher, range and built-in microwave in the kitchen. Shaker cabinets, stone backsplash and nickel-finish dual towel bar, towel hooks and faucet in the bathroom. Inside laundry and large storage room outside. End unit with only one common wall, large backyard, a great shade tree and a short walk to the community pool and play area. Located south of Sky Harbor Airport and just a short commute to downtown Phoenix. Apply today before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4410 E PUEBLO Avenue have any available units?
4410 E PUEBLO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4410 E PUEBLO Avenue have?
Some of 4410 E PUEBLO Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4410 E PUEBLO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4410 E PUEBLO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4410 E PUEBLO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4410 E PUEBLO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4410 E PUEBLO Avenue offer parking?
No, 4410 E PUEBLO Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4410 E PUEBLO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4410 E PUEBLO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4410 E PUEBLO Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4410 E PUEBLO Avenue has a pool.
Does 4410 E PUEBLO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4410 E PUEBLO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4410 E PUEBLO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4410 E PUEBLO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
