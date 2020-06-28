4406 E GATEWOOD Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

This is a gorgeous home boasts 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Master Bathroom has separate Tub/shower with big size walk in closet. New Items: Brand New dishwasher, new pool pump and new sparkling resurfaced diving pool, new fan, new window screens, New washer Dryer, New air-conditioning system. Repairs: All old tiles replaced, First floor carpets ripped out and replaced w tile, Entire house repainted, Front door lock changed, all air vents cleaned professionally. Kitchen has granite counter tops. Water softener in garage. Lot of storage space throughout the house. Huge nicely maintained backyard, grown up trees, separate vegetable and flower beds, flagstone and stamped concrete walkways. Great rating schools in this area, walking distance to Desert Ridge.