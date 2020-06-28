All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 2 2019 at 6:15 PM

4406 E GATEWOOD Road

4406 East Gatewood Road · No Longer Available
Location

4406 East Gatewood Road, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This is a gorgeous home boasts 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Master Bathroom has separate Tub/shower with big size walk in closet. New Items: Brand New dishwasher, new pool pump and new sparkling resurfaced diving pool, new fan, new window screens, New washer Dryer, New air-conditioning system. Repairs: All old tiles replaced, First floor carpets ripped out and replaced w tile, Entire house repainted, Front door lock changed, all air vents cleaned professionally. Kitchen has granite counter tops. Water softener in garage. Lot of storage space throughout the house. Huge nicely maintained backyard, grown up trees, separate vegetable and flower beds, flagstone and stamped concrete walkways. Great rating schools in this area, walking distance to Desert Ridge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4406 E GATEWOOD Road have any available units?
4406 E GATEWOOD Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4406 E GATEWOOD Road have?
Some of 4406 E GATEWOOD Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4406 E GATEWOOD Road currently offering any rent specials?
4406 E GATEWOOD Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4406 E GATEWOOD Road pet-friendly?
No, 4406 E GATEWOOD Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4406 E GATEWOOD Road offer parking?
Yes, 4406 E GATEWOOD Road offers parking.
Does 4406 E GATEWOOD Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4406 E GATEWOOD Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4406 E GATEWOOD Road have a pool?
Yes, 4406 E GATEWOOD Road has a pool.
Does 4406 E GATEWOOD Road have accessible units?
No, 4406 E GATEWOOD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4406 E GATEWOOD Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4406 E GATEWOOD Road has units with dishwashers.
