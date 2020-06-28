4356 E Sack Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

No Application Fees! This home is very well cared for and has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in the gated north Phoenix community of Tatum Village. Community pool offers all of the fun with none of the work. Open floor plan with tile and laminate flooring throughout, neutral paint, upgraded window blinds and ceiling fans in each room. Large living room and dining area. Kitchen features breakfast bar, granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, ceramic top electric range, stove top microwave, separate pantry, dishwasher and refrigerator. Larger master suite features walk-in closet and vanity with double sinks. Corner lot backyard with two car garage for extra parking and storage.