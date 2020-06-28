All apartments in Phoenix
4356 E Sack Drive
4356 E Sack Drive

4356 East Sack Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4356 East Sack Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
No Application Fees! This home is very well cared for and has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in the gated north Phoenix community of Tatum Village. Community pool offers all of the fun with none of the work. Open floor plan with tile and laminate flooring throughout, neutral paint, upgraded window blinds and ceiling fans in each room. Large living room and dining area. Kitchen features breakfast bar, granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, ceramic top electric range, stove top microwave, separate pantry, dishwasher and refrigerator. Larger master suite features walk-in closet and vanity with double sinks. Corner lot backyard with two car garage for extra parking and storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4356 E Sack Drive have any available units?
4356 E Sack Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4356 E Sack Drive have?
Some of 4356 E Sack Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4356 E Sack Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4356 E Sack Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4356 E Sack Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4356 E Sack Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4356 E Sack Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4356 E Sack Drive offers parking.
Does 4356 E Sack Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4356 E Sack Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4356 E Sack Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4356 E Sack Drive has a pool.
Does 4356 E Sack Drive have accessible units?
No, 4356 E Sack Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4356 E Sack Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4356 E Sack Drive has units with dishwashers.
