4313 E. Cedarwood Lane
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:12 AM

4313 E. Cedarwood Lane

4313 East Cedarwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4313 East Cedarwood Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85048

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4 bedroom in Foothills Paseo 2 - Huge home at 2,225 sqft with 4 bedrooms & 2 bedrooms! Excellent floor plan. Vaulted ceilings, master bathroom has dual sinks, walk in closet and garden tub. Island in the kitchen with adorable breakfast bar! Good sized backyard, perfect for entertaining.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1895
Cleaning Fee: $275
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1895
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No cats. Dogs negotiable. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $1895 security deposit & $275 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4827649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4313 E. Cedarwood Lane have any available units?
4313 E. Cedarwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4313 E. Cedarwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4313 E. Cedarwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4313 E. Cedarwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4313 E. Cedarwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4313 E. Cedarwood Lane offer parking?
No, 4313 E. Cedarwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4313 E. Cedarwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4313 E. Cedarwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4313 E. Cedarwood Lane have a pool?
No, 4313 E. Cedarwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4313 E. Cedarwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 4313 E. Cedarwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4313 E. Cedarwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4313 E. Cedarwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4313 E. Cedarwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4313 E. Cedarwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
