4313 E. Cedarwood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly

Gorgeous 4 bedroom in Foothills Paseo 2 - Huge home at 2,225 sqft with 4 bedrooms & 2 bedrooms! Excellent floor plan. Vaulted ceilings, master bathroom has dual sinks, walk in closet and garden tub. Island in the kitchen with adorable breakfast bar! Good sized backyard, perfect for entertaining.



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1895

Cleaning Fee: $275

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1895

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No cats. Dogs negotiable. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Upon approved application the $1895 security deposit & $275 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4827649)