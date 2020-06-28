All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

4312 N. 106th Dr.

4312 North 106th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4312 North 106th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Villa de Paz

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Rental in NW Phoenix - Text Russ at 480-489-5450 to view the house.

This great rental home with a 2-car garage is located off of 107th Ave and Indian School Rd in Phoenix. The entry is very inviting and offers welcoming living space into the family room with nice arched entrances. The kitchen features plenty of counter space, lots of cabinets for great storage, bar seating and lovely views of the beautiful corner brick fireplace. Adjacent to the kitchen is a nice dining area where you can look out through the sliding doors to the back yard. Youll find great closets adorn each of the bedrooms with a walk-in closet in the Master Bedroom and the en suite Master Bathroom with a shower, while the hall bathroom has tub/shower combination. Youll find window shades throughout the house. There is a lovely backyard with a covered patio and plenty of room for pets to run, children to play and a perfect place for entertaining family and friends. Company policy requires prospective tenants to view the property with the Agent before filling out a rental application. More photos coming soon.

Text Russ at 480-489-5450 to view the house.

(RLNE5122303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4312 N. 106th Dr. have any available units?
4312 N. 106th Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4312 N. 106th Dr. have?
Some of 4312 N. 106th Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4312 N. 106th Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4312 N. 106th Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4312 N. 106th Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4312 N. 106th Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4312 N. 106th Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4312 N. 106th Dr. offers parking.
Does 4312 N. 106th Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4312 N. 106th Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4312 N. 106th Dr. have a pool?
No, 4312 N. 106th Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4312 N. 106th Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4312 N. 106th Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4312 N. 106th Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4312 N. 106th Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
