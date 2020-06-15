All apartments in Phoenix
4308 North Longview Avenue
Last updated May 28 2020 at 4:39 PM

4308 North Longview Avenue

4308 North Longview Avenue · (480) 696-6776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4308 North Longview Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$1,075

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Beautifully Remodeled Inside and Out

Your next home! Modern 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment in the heart of the mid-town Phoenix revitalization district. Completely remodeled, inside and out. This apartment home features a nicely upgraded kitchen with trendy two-tone cabinetry, quartz countertops, and modern fixtures. Spacious living room with private balcony. The apartment home has a new washer and dryer, Ceiling fan in the living room, and window coverings throughout. Master bath has an attractive vanity and tiled tub/shower enclosure, the secondary bath has a tub shower combination, new washer, and dryer in the apartment. This charming gated community offers a pool, spa, and laundry facility. Nicely located near dining, shopping, and entertainment. Stroll along the Phoenix Grand Canal that now offers walking paths, benches, and pedestrian lighting. Enjoy with ease all that Phoenix has to offer. Water and trash service for $50 RUBS per month & includes one uncovered parking spot at $10/month. Pet restrictions and pet rent apply.

Pets: Will be considered - $250 pet deposit and $35 monthly pet rent will apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4308 North Longview Avenue have any available units?
4308 North Longview Avenue has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4308 North Longview Avenue have?
Some of 4308 North Longview Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4308 North Longview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4308 North Longview Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4308 North Longview Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4308 North Longview Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4308 North Longview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4308 North Longview Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4308 North Longview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4308 North Longview Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4308 North Longview Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4308 North Longview Avenue has a pool.
Does 4308 North Longview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4308 North Longview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4308 North Longview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4308 North Longview Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
