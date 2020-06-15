4308 North Longview Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

Beautifully Remodeled Inside and Out



Your next home! Modern 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment in the heart of the mid-town Phoenix revitalization district. Completely remodeled, inside and out. This apartment home features a nicely upgraded kitchen with trendy two-tone cabinetry, quartz countertops, and modern fixtures. Spacious living room with private balcony. The apartment home has a new washer and dryer, Ceiling fan in the living room, and window coverings throughout. Master bath has an attractive vanity and tiled tub/shower enclosure, the secondary bath has a tub shower combination, new washer, and dryer in the apartment. This charming gated community offers a pool, spa, and laundry facility. Nicely located near dining, shopping, and entertainment. Stroll along the Phoenix Grand Canal that now offers walking paths, benches, and pedestrian lighting. Enjoy with ease all that Phoenix has to offer. Water and trash service for $50 RUBS per month & includes one uncovered parking spot at $10/month. Pet restrictions and pet rent apply.



Pets: Will be considered - $250 pet deposit and $35 monthly pet rent will apply (Some Breed Restrictions)



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.