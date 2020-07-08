4302 E SELLS Drive

Amenities

Beautiful, spacious four bedroom, three bath home with huge family/game room in Arcadia Lite! Lives much larger than stated square footage and is walking distance to LGO, Postino, Ingo and Hacienda Park! Lovely date-palm lined street with no through traffic so a wonderful quiet location in a terrific neighborhood. Master BR is downstairs as are two other bedrooms and the 4th is upstairs off the huge game room: pool table does not have to stay, please note. Vacant and ready for new occupants right now! This is the Scottsdale School District with highly rated Hopi Elementary for grades K-5! Applicants must have minimum 700 FICO Score and 3 X rent for monthly gross earnings. Rent includes landscaping but does not include 2.3% sales tax to City of Phoenix.