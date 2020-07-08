All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4302 E SELLS Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4302 E SELLS Drive
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:06 PM

4302 E SELLS Drive

4302 East Sells Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Arcadia Lite
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4302 East Sells Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool table
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool table
garage
Beautiful, spacious four bedroom, three bath home with huge family/game room in Arcadia Lite! Lives much larger than stated square footage and is walking distance to LGO, Postino, Ingo and Hacienda Park! Lovely date-palm lined street with no through traffic so a wonderful quiet location in a terrific neighborhood. Master BR is downstairs as are two other bedrooms and the 4th is upstairs off the huge game room: pool table does not have to stay, please note. Vacant and ready for new occupants right now! This is the Scottsdale School District with highly rated Hopi Elementary for grades K-5! Applicants must have minimum 700 FICO Score and 3 X rent for monthly gross earnings. Rent includes landscaping but does not include 2.3% sales tax to City of Phoenix.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4302 E SELLS Drive have any available units?
4302 E SELLS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4302 E SELLS Drive have?
Some of 4302 E SELLS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4302 E SELLS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4302 E SELLS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4302 E SELLS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4302 E SELLS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4302 E SELLS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4302 E SELLS Drive offers parking.
Does 4302 E SELLS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4302 E SELLS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4302 E SELLS Drive have a pool?
No, 4302 E SELLS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4302 E SELLS Drive have accessible units?
No, 4302 E SELLS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4302 E SELLS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4302 E SELLS Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Arboretum at South Mountain
15251 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Cortina
11 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
CIRQ 44
111 N Dupont Cir
Phoenix, AZ 85034
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Oakdale Townhome Apartments
2302 N 27th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Reserve on Cave Creek
19635 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College