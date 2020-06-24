4237 W Cholla St

4237 West Cholla Street, Phoenix, AZ 85029 Fairwood
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
hot tub
GREAT BLOCK HOME IN NICE ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD CLOSE TO SCHOOLS & SHOPPING. CERAMIC TILE IN ENTRY & KITCHEN. VINYL FLOORING AS WELL. THIS IS A 3 BEDROOM 1.5 BATHROOM. THERE IS ALSO A BONUS ROOM AND EXTRA LARGE ARIZONA ROOM (28X11)WITH 8-10 PERSON SPA. All APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED. LOTS OF EXTRA SPACE FOR STORAGE. LARGE BACKYARD FOR ENTERTAINING WITH ADDITIONAL STORAGE. BRAND NEW VINYL FLOORING INSTALLED JAN 2019.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
