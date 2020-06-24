4237 W Cholla St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

GREAT BLOCK HOME IN NICE ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD CLOSE TO SCHOOLS & SHOPPING. CERAMIC TILE IN ENTRY & KITCHEN. VINYL FLOORING AS WELL. THIS IS A 3 BEDROOM 1.5 BATHROOM. THERE IS ALSO A BONUS ROOM AND EXTRA LARGE ARIZONA ROOM (28X11)WITH 8-10 PERSON SPA. All APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED. LOTS OF EXTRA SPACE FOR STORAGE. LARGE BACKYARD FOR ENTERTAINING WITH ADDITIONAL STORAGE. BRAND NEW VINYL FLOORING INSTALLED JAN 2019.