All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4237 W Cholla St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4237 W Cholla St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4237 W Cholla St

4237 West Cholla Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4237 West Cholla Street, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Fairwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
GREAT BLOCK HOME IN NICE ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD CLOSE TO SCHOOLS & SHOPPING. CERAMIC TILE IN ENTRY & KITCHEN. VINYL FLOORING AS WELL. THIS IS A 3 BEDROOM 1.5 BATHROOM. THERE IS ALSO A BONUS ROOM AND EXTRA LARGE ARIZONA ROOM (28X11)WITH 8-10 PERSON SPA. All APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED. LOTS OF EXTRA SPACE FOR STORAGE. LARGE BACKYARD FOR ENTERTAINING WITH ADDITIONAL STORAGE. BRAND NEW VINYL FLOORING INSTALLED JAN 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4237 W Cholla St have any available units?
4237 W Cholla St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4237 W Cholla St have?
Some of 4237 W Cholla St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4237 W Cholla St currently offering any rent specials?
4237 W Cholla St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4237 W Cholla St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4237 W Cholla St is pet friendly.
Does 4237 W Cholla St offer parking?
Yes, 4237 W Cholla St offers parking.
Does 4237 W Cholla St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4237 W Cholla St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4237 W Cholla St have a pool?
No, 4237 W Cholla St does not have a pool.
Does 4237 W Cholla St have accessible units?
No, 4237 W Cholla St does not have accessible units.
Does 4237 W Cholla St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4237 W Cholla St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Copper Palms Apartments
12810 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
The Elton
2420 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Encore Tessera
4713 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Grove Deer Valley
15645 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
San Valiente
2220 W Mission Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College