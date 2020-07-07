All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:25 AM

4237 East Roeser Road

4237 East Roeser Road · No Longer Available
Location

4237 East Roeser Road, Phoenix, AZ 85040
Woodbriar North

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Home features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Tile flooring through out. Nice open kitchen and dining room. Bedrooms have mirrored closet doors. Enormous yard with extended covered patio. Quiet street in great central location.

Thank you for your interest in our property! Please submit an application at rentnexgen.com and we will contact you to schedule a viewing. Have a wonderful day! You can also self view on rently.com

This home is not section 8.

Managed by Daniel Enriquez, NeXGen Real Estate
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4237 East Roeser Road have any available units?
4237 East Roeser Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4237 East Roeser Road currently offering any rent specials?
4237 East Roeser Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4237 East Roeser Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4237 East Roeser Road is pet friendly.
Does 4237 East Roeser Road offer parking?
No, 4237 East Roeser Road does not offer parking.
Does 4237 East Roeser Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4237 East Roeser Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4237 East Roeser Road have a pool?
No, 4237 East Roeser Road does not have a pool.
Does 4237 East Roeser Road have accessible units?
No, 4237 East Roeser Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4237 East Roeser Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4237 East Roeser Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4237 East Roeser Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4237 East Roeser Road does not have units with air conditioning.

