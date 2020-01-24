All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4229 W MESCAL Street

4229 West Mescal Street · No Longer Available
Location

4229 West Mescal Street, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Fairwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
This inviting home is what you've been searching for. Sleek tile and plush carpet flooring is found throughout. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, charming cabinets and a breakfast bar. The bedrooms are spacious and offer great space for relaxing at the end of the day. The living spaces are filled with natural light coming from the large windows throughout the interior. The wonderful, backyard features a sparkling pool and patio for summer fun and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4229 W MESCAL Street have any available units?
4229 W MESCAL Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4229 W MESCAL Street have?
Some of 4229 W MESCAL Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4229 W MESCAL Street currently offering any rent specials?
4229 W MESCAL Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4229 W MESCAL Street pet-friendly?
No, 4229 W MESCAL Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4229 W MESCAL Street offer parking?
No, 4229 W MESCAL Street does not offer parking.
Does 4229 W MESCAL Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4229 W MESCAL Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4229 W MESCAL Street have a pool?
Yes, 4229 W MESCAL Street has a pool.
Does 4229 W MESCAL Street have accessible units?
No, 4229 W MESCAL Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4229 W MESCAL Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4229 W MESCAL Street does not have units with dishwashers.
