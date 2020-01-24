4229 W MESCAL Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

This inviting home is what you've been searching for. Sleek tile and plush carpet flooring is found throughout. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, charming cabinets and a breakfast bar. The bedrooms are spacious and offer great space for relaxing at the end of the day. The living spaces are filled with natural light coming from the large windows throughout the interior. The wonderful, backyard features a sparkling pool and patio for summer fun and entertainment.