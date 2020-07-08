4227 West Whispering Wind Drive

Amenities

pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large North Valley home located in the Upland Hills community. This home features both a living room and separate family room. Four bedrooms with two full baths. Cool down in the sparkling private pool just in time for Summer! Low maintenance desert landscape. Tenant is responsible for maintenance of landscape. This property will not last long!**Owner requires an average credit score of 680 and above* *No pit bulls**No pets over 35lbs.*

Non-refundable Pet Fee: $150

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.