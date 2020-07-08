All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4227 West Whispering Wind Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4227 West Whispering Wind Drive
Last updated July 22 2019 at 9:35 PM

4227 West Whispering Wind Drive

4227 West Whispering Wind Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

4227 West Whispering Wind Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85310
Upland Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large North Valley home located in the Upland Hills community. This home features both a living room and separate family room. Four bedrooms with two full baths. Cool down in the sparkling private pool just in time for Summer! Low maintenance desert landscape. Tenant is responsible for maintenance of landscape. This property will not last long!**Owner requires an average credit score of 680 and above* *No pit bulls**No pets over 35lbs.*
Non-refundable Pet Fee: $150
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4227 West Whispering Wind Drive have any available units?
4227 West Whispering Wind Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4227 West Whispering Wind Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4227 West Whispering Wind Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4227 West Whispering Wind Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4227 West Whispering Wind Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4227 West Whispering Wind Drive offer parking?
No, 4227 West Whispering Wind Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4227 West Whispering Wind Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4227 West Whispering Wind Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4227 West Whispering Wind Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4227 West Whispering Wind Drive has a pool.
Does 4227 West Whispering Wind Drive have accessible units?
No, 4227 West Whispering Wind Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4227 West Whispering Wind Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4227 West Whispering Wind Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4227 West Whispering Wind Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4227 West Whispering Wind Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven
19800 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Vista Sureno
4727 Warner Road
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
West 35th
15615 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Cordoba Apartments
4520 Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Brookfield Terrace
6545 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Villas on 35th Apartments
8135 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPhoenix 2 Bedroom Apartments
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Apartments
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College