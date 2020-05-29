422 East Wagoner Road

Amenities

carport fireplace extra storage

3 Bed Mobile Home at 7th St/Union Hills. Home features a living room with fireplace, kitchen, dining room, 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. Additional outside storage and double covered carports. No pets. No section 8. Ready for Immediate Move In!



$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $150 refundable cleaning deposit. $500 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.