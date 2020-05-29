All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 422 East Wagoner Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
422 East Wagoner Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

422 East Wagoner Road

422 East Wagoner Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

422 East Wagoner Road, Phoenix, AZ 85022
Seven Palms Mobile Home Estates

Amenities

carport
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3 Bed Mobile Home at 7th St/Union Hills. Home features a living room with fireplace, kitchen, dining room, 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. Additional outside storage and double covered carports. No pets. No section 8. Ready for Immediate Move In!

$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $150 refundable cleaning deposit. $500 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 East Wagoner Road have any available units?
422 East Wagoner Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 422 East Wagoner Road currently offering any rent specials?
422 East Wagoner Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 East Wagoner Road pet-friendly?
No, 422 East Wagoner Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 422 East Wagoner Road offer parking?
Yes, 422 East Wagoner Road does offer parking.
Does 422 East Wagoner Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 422 East Wagoner Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 East Wagoner Road have a pool?
No, 422 East Wagoner Road does not have a pool.
Does 422 East Wagoner Road have accessible units?
No, 422 East Wagoner Road does not have accessible units.
Does 422 East Wagoner Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 422 East Wagoner Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 422 East Wagoner Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 422 East Wagoner Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Elevation on Central
4650 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Tierra Santa Apartments
4620 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Centra Midtown Phoenix
3601 N. Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College