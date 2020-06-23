4162 E WAYLAND Road

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

This 2 story home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Excellent location with easy access to I-10, Sky Harbor Airport, Arizona Mills and the Raven Golf Club! Living room is comfortable and cozy with a charming picture window and fireplace, and vaulted ceilings give the home a very open feel. Master split floorplan with master bedroom with full bathroom upstairs and 2 additional bedrooms and 1 bathroom downstairs. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Very nice front loading washer and dryer included. Well kept community with access to community pool.