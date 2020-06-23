All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4162 E WAYLAND Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4162 E WAYLAND Road
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:19 AM

4162 E WAYLAND Road

4162 East Wayland Road · (602) 619-0672
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4162 East Wayland Road, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1244 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This 2 story home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Excellent location with easy access to I-10, Sky Harbor Airport, Arizona Mills and the Raven Golf Club! Living room is comfortable and cozy with a charming picture window and fireplace, and vaulted ceilings give the home a very open feel. Master split floorplan with master bedroom with full bathroom upstairs and 2 additional bedrooms and 1 bathroom downstairs. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Very nice front loading washer and dryer included. Well kept community with access to community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4162 E WAYLAND Road have any available units?
4162 E WAYLAND Road has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4162 E WAYLAND Road have?
Some of 4162 E WAYLAND Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4162 E WAYLAND Road currently offering any rent specials?
4162 E WAYLAND Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4162 E WAYLAND Road pet-friendly?
No, 4162 E WAYLAND Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4162 E WAYLAND Road offer parking?
Yes, 4162 E WAYLAND Road does offer parking.
Does 4162 E WAYLAND Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4162 E WAYLAND Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4162 E WAYLAND Road have a pool?
Yes, 4162 E WAYLAND Road has a pool.
Does 4162 E WAYLAND Road have accessible units?
No, 4162 E WAYLAND Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4162 E WAYLAND Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4162 E WAYLAND Road has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4162 E WAYLAND Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Paradise Palms Apartments
1517 E Colter St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Arboretum at South Mountain
15251 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
West 35th
15615 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Northern Edge
2339 W Northern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity