All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4132 West Desert Cove Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4132 West Desert Cove Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4132 West Desert Cove Avenue

4132 West Desert Cove Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4132 West Desert Cove Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Fairwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,791 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4132 West Desert Cove Avenue have any available units?
4132 West Desert Cove Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4132 West Desert Cove Avenue have?
Some of 4132 West Desert Cove Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4132 West Desert Cove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4132 West Desert Cove Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4132 West Desert Cove Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4132 West Desert Cove Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4132 West Desert Cove Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4132 West Desert Cove Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4132 West Desert Cove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4132 West Desert Cove Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4132 West Desert Cove Avenue have a pool?
No, 4132 West Desert Cove Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4132 West Desert Cove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4132 West Desert Cove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4132 West Desert Cove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4132 West Desert Cove Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crystal Creek
10 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Lore South Mountain
13021 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Seven
19800 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85024
North Point
6315 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Art on Highland
4626 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Heritage
1100 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Palms at South Mountain
4424 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College