4107 E PALO BREA Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

Cute 3 bedroom split floor plan. Bright and sunny breakfast nook. Granite thru out the home. Upgraded master shower with new large shower and granite vanities. Large walk-in closet. Private yard with large covered patio. Shutters. Popular Tatum Ranch has a social membership available - at tenants cost- which allows them to use the community pool/spa and exercise facility. Tenant to research independently. Must use the AAR Application for Occupancy Short term ok but not at current price listed in mls Owner/agent