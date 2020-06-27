4107 E PALO BREA Lane

4107 East Palo Brea Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85331 Tatum Ranch
Cute 3 bedroom split floor plan. Bright and sunny breakfast nook. Granite thru out the home. Upgraded master shower with new large shower and granite vanities. Large walk-in closet. Private yard with large covered patio. Shutters. Popular Tatum Ranch has a social membership available - at tenants cost- which allows them to use the community pool/spa and exercise facility. Tenant to research independently. Must use the AAR Application for Occupancy Short term ok but not at current price listed in mls Owner/agent
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
