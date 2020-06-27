All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4107 E PALO BREA Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4107 E PALO BREA Lane
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

4107 E PALO BREA Lane

4107 East Palo Brea Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4107 East Palo Brea Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Cute 3 bedroom split floor plan. Bright and sunny breakfast nook. Granite thru out the home. Upgraded master shower with new large shower and granite vanities. Large walk-in closet. Private yard with large covered patio. Shutters. Popular Tatum Ranch has a social membership available - at tenants cost- which allows them to use the community pool/spa and exercise facility. Tenant to research independently. Must use the AAR Application for Occupancy Short term ok but not at current price listed in mls Owner/agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4107 E PALO BREA Lane have any available units?
4107 E PALO BREA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4107 E PALO BREA Lane have?
Some of 4107 E PALO BREA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4107 E PALO BREA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4107 E PALO BREA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4107 E PALO BREA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4107 E PALO BREA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4107 E PALO BREA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4107 E PALO BREA Lane offers parking.
Does 4107 E PALO BREA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4107 E PALO BREA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4107 E PALO BREA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4107 E PALO BREA Lane has a pool.
Does 4107 E PALO BREA Lane have accessible units?
No, 4107 E PALO BREA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4107 E PALO BREA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4107 E PALO BREA Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rockledge Fairways
13220 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mountain Park Ranch
4221 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Solano Park
5350 N 17th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Santa Rosa
3425 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College