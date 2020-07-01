All apartments in Phoenix
4106 E PINTO Lane
4106 E PINTO Lane

4106 East Pinto Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4106 East Pinto Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Tatum Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
One of Tatum Highlands and the builder, Kaufman Broad, more popular floor plans. Features updated kitchen including side by side refrig., dishwasher, microwave oven and granite counters. Large laundry room with upgraded Whirlpool washer and dryer. French doors lead to the extra large covered patio ready for your outside grill and real grass private back yard that is enclosed by secure block fence. Property Management and Listing Agent Closed Weekends & Holidays. Please contact your real estate agent to view. If you are not working with an agent we will assign one to you, thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

