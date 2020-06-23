409 W ROSS Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic opportunity to be in a gorgeous home. The property has it all. Remodeled home, 3 bedroom 2 updated baths, 2 car garage, Tuscan tile backsplash, Granite Countertops, Spacious open family with brick fireplace, french doors, expansive covered patio for entertaining, inside laundry decorative lighting & framed bath mirrors all in an open, spacious floor plan. Shutters and blinds throughout, custom decor paint. Great location, large lot, 3 car driveway with RV gate and concrete slab storage. Its a must see. New landscaping in process of being installed.