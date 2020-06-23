All apartments in Phoenix
409 W ROSS Avenue
409 W ROSS Avenue

409 West Ross Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

409 West Ross Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic opportunity to be in a gorgeous home. The property has it all. Remodeled home, 3 bedroom 2 updated baths, 2 car garage, Tuscan tile backsplash, Granite Countertops, Spacious open family with brick fireplace, french doors, expansive covered patio for entertaining, inside laundry decorative lighting & framed bath mirrors all in an open, spacious floor plan. Shutters and blinds throughout, custom decor paint. Great location, large lot, 3 car driveway with RV gate and concrete slab storage. Its a must see. New landscaping in process of being installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 W ROSS Avenue have any available units?
409 W ROSS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 W ROSS Avenue have?
Some of 409 W ROSS Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 W ROSS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
409 W ROSS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 W ROSS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 409 W ROSS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 409 W ROSS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 409 W ROSS Avenue offers parking.
Does 409 W ROSS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 W ROSS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 W ROSS Avenue have a pool?
No, 409 W ROSS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 409 W ROSS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 409 W ROSS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 409 W ROSS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 W ROSS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
