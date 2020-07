Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Tile and carpet in all the right places. Open and spacious kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar and tons of counter and storage space. Nicely updated. Large yard with covered patio. Won't last long! No Section 8 *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS