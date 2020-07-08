4058 E. Aster Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home at Cactus & 40th St - The home has 1416 SF. There is a large living room plus generous family room off the kitchen, and separate dining area. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space plus an island. Good sized bedrooms, and master bath has been updated. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Upgraded carpet and tile. Small den and laundry room off kitchen with front loading washer and dryer. 2 car garage is air conditioned.



Additional Fees:

$100 Placement Fee

2.3% City Tax

1.5% Monthly Administration Fee

$35 Application Fee per Adult

$1500 Security Deposit

$200 Cleaning Fee



(RLNE5747552)