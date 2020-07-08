All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

4058 E. Aster Dr.

4058 East Aster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4058 East Aster Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home at Cactus & 40th St - The home has 1416 SF. There is a large living room plus generous family room off the kitchen, and separate dining area. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space plus an island. Good sized bedrooms, and master bath has been updated. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Upgraded carpet and tile. Small den and laundry room off kitchen with front loading washer and dryer. 2 car garage is air conditioned.

Additional Fees:
$100 Placement Fee
2.3% City Tax
1.5% Monthly Administration Fee
$35 Application Fee per Adult
$1500 Security Deposit
$200 Cleaning Fee

(RLNE5747552)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4058 E. Aster Dr. have any available units?
4058 E. Aster Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4058 E. Aster Dr. have?
Some of 4058 E. Aster Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4058 E. Aster Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4058 E. Aster Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4058 E. Aster Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 4058 E. Aster Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4058 E. Aster Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4058 E. Aster Dr. offers parking.
Does 4058 E. Aster Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4058 E. Aster Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4058 E. Aster Dr. have a pool?
No, 4058 E. Aster Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4058 E. Aster Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4058 E. Aster Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4058 E. Aster Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4058 E. Aster Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

