Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

BACK ON MARKET...TENANT DECIDED NOT TO MOVE.....VERY NICE 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME LOCATED CENTRALLY IN THE VALLEY AND CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! 101, SCOTTSDALE, THE 51 FREEWAY AND I-17! YOU COULDN'T ASK FOR A BETTER LOCATION. CLOSE TO SCHOOL AND TON'S OF SHOPPING!!! ALL WHITE APPLIANCES INCLUDED. HOME HAS WASHER & DRYER INSIDE LAUDRY ROOM WITH LOTS OF CABINETS OVERHEAD. TON'S OF STORAGE CABINETS IN 2 CAR GARAGE. HOME WON'T LAST FOR THIS PRICE.....MUST SEE!