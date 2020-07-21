4035 E DESERT FOREST Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Rare Single Level- Open Great Room Executive Home for Lease in Gated Golf Community!Gated Home in Emerald Greens South facing backyard w/wash behind. Single level, private sparking pool & spa, gas range, SS appliances, Tons of cabinets, eat-in kitchen, Open great room concept, formal dining room, large master bedroom w/ bay window overlooking pool. N/S exposure. Great neighborhood, excellent schools. Convenient to I-101, Desert Ridge, North Scottsdale - shopping, movies, restaurants etc. EASY TO SHOW! Just text Agent!