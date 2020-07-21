All apartments in Phoenix
4035 E DESERT FOREST Trail
Last updated October 31 2019 at 10:57 AM

4035 E DESERT FOREST Trail

4035 East Desert Forest Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4035 East Desert Forest Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Dove Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Rare Single Level- Open Great Room Executive Home for Lease in Gated Golf Community!Gated Home in Emerald Greens South facing backyard w/wash behind. Single level, private sparking pool & spa, gas range, SS appliances, Tons of cabinets, eat-in kitchen, Open great room concept, formal dining room, large master bedroom w/ bay window overlooking pool. N/S exposure. Great neighborhood, excellent schools. Convenient to I-101, Desert Ridge, North Scottsdale - shopping, movies, restaurants etc. EASY TO SHOW! Just text Agent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4035 E DESERT FOREST Trail have any available units?
4035 E DESERT FOREST Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4035 E DESERT FOREST Trail have?
Some of 4035 E DESERT FOREST Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4035 E DESERT FOREST Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4035 E DESERT FOREST Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4035 E DESERT FOREST Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4035 E DESERT FOREST Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4035 E DESERT FOREST Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4035 E DESERT FOREST Trail offers parking.
Does 4035 E DESERT FOREST Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4035 E DESERT FOREST Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4035 E DESERT FOREST Trail have a pool?
Yes, 4035 E DESERT FOREST Trail has a pool.
Does 4035 E DESERT FOREST Trail have accessible units?
No, 4035 E DESERT FOREST Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4035 E DESERT FOREST Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4035 E DESERT FOREST Trail has units with dishwashers.
