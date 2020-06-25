Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

403 E Milada Dr. Available 06/15/20 Model Home With Mountain Views! - Make yourself at home in this gorgeous 2 story home featuring just under 3,000 sqft, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a loft area. The kitchen includes beautiful counter tops, an island, cherry cabinets, crown molding, and much more. Kitchen opens into eat in area and living room. Home also includes a formal dining room, and an office space. Large backyard with covered patio and beautiful mountain views. This one won't last long!



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1795

Cleaning Fee: $300

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1795

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No cats. No dogs over 50 lbs. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Upon approved application the $1795 security deposit & $300 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



No Cats Allowed



