Phoenix, AZ
403 E Milada Dr.
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

403 E Milada Dr.

403 East Milada Drive · No Longer Available
Location

403 East Milada Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
403 E Milada Dr. Available 06/15/20 Model Home With Mountain Views! - Make yourself at home in this gorgeous 2 story home featuring just under 3,000 sqft, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a loft area. The kitchen includes beautiful counter tops, an island, cherry cabinets, crown molding, and much more. Kitchen opens into eat in area and living room. Home also includes a formal dining room, and an office space. Large backyard with covered patio and beautiful mountain views. This one won't last long!

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1795
Cleaning Fee: $300
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1795
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No cats. No dogs over 50 lbs. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Upon approved application the $1795 security deposit & $300 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4850378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 E Milada Dr. have any available units?
403 E Milada Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 403 E Milada Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
403 E Milada Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 E Milada Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 403 E Milada Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 403 E Milada Dr. offer parking?
No, 403 E Milada Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 403 E Milada Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 E Milada Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 E Milada Dr. have a pool?
No, 403 E Milada Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 403 E Milada Dr. have accessible units?
No, 403 E Milada Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 403 E Milada Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 E Milada Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 403 E Milada Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 403 E Milada Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
