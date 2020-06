Amenities

dishwasher garage pool fireplace bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

ROMANTIC NORTH CENTRAL PHOENIX RANCH. THIS AMAZING HOME, ON PRIVATE CUL-DE-SAC, IS A SHOW STOPPER! 4 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHROOMS, COOKS KITCHEN, SKYLIGHTS THROUGHOUT, HARDWOOD & TRAVERTINE FLOORS. PRIVATE SIDE DRIVE HAS 2 CAR GARAGE AND ROOM FOR ADDITIONAL PARKING OR EXPANSION. SPECTACULAR BOTANICAL BACKYARD WITH ONE OF A KIND EXOTIC GAS FIRE FEATURE AROUND POOL. WOW FACTOR!! THIS HOME IS PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING FRIENDS AND FAMILY. MAKE APPOINTMENT TO VIEW IT TODAY.