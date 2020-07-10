All apartments in Phoenix
4012 W Cielo Grande
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

4012 W Cielo Grande

4012 West Cielo Grande · No Longer Available
Location

4012 West Cielo Grande, Phoenix, AZ 85310

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 06/22/20 Single story three bed two bath home in Glendale. Home has a cozy fireplace in the large great room. Lots of oak cabinets in the spacious kitchen. Ceiling fans in every room and epoxy on garage floor.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
No pets allowed.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5806821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4012 W Cielo Grande have any available units?
4012 W Cielo Grande doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4012 W Cielo Grande currently offering any rent specials?
4012 W Cielo Grande is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4012 W Cielo Grande pet-friendly?
No, 4012 W Cielo Grande is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4012 W Cielo Grande offer parking?
Yes, 4012 W Cielo Grande offers parking.
Does 4012 W Cielo Grande have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4012 W Cielo Grande does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4012 W Cielo Grande have a pool?
No, 4012 W Cielo Grande does not have a pool.
Does 4012 W Cielo Grande have accessible units?
No, 4012 W Cielo Grande does not have accessible units.
Does 4012 W Cielo Grande have units with dishwashers?
No, 4012 W Cielo Grande does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4012 W Cielo Grande have units with air conditioning?
No, 4012 W Cielo Grande does not have units with air conditioning.

