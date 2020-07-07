All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4012 North 22nd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4012 North 22nd Avenue
Last updated May 10 2020 at 7:44 PM

4012 North 22nd Avenue

4012 North 22nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4012 North 22nd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4012 North 22nd Avenue have any available units?
4012 North 22nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4012 North 22nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4012 North 22nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4012 North 22nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4012 North 22nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4012 North 22nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4012 North 22nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 4012 North 22nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4012 North 22nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4012 North 22nd Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4012 North 22nd Avenue has a pool.
Does 4012 North 22nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4012 North 22nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4012 North 22nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4012 North 22nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4012 North 22nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4012 North 22nd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parc Midtown
3993 North 3rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Pearl Biltmore
2323 East Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85086
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Escape
4700 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College