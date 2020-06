Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOME IS LOCATED IN POPULAR ARCADIA AND WALKING DISTANCE TO LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL AND VARIOUS RESTAURANTS. HOME HAS BEEN RECENTLY UPDATED WITH A NEWER ROOF, TALL BLOCK WALLS AND GATES! NEW/UPDATED LANDSCAPING! EXTRA LARGE PATIOS AT FRONT AND BACK OF HOME. NEW INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR PAINT. ALL APPLIANCES!