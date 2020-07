Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities new construction

Don't miss this great new listing! Tile flooring throughout. New Interior Paint. All appliances included! Side-by-side fridge, updated cabinets, tiled dining area with bay window. Big master suite with walk-in master closet. Large lot with no neighbors on two sides of home, extended covered patio that runs the length of the house! Come see me!*Agents, please see Realtor Remarks*