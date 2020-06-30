3932 E Minton St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly pool

Beautiful 3bed/2.5bath Home in Phoenix Near South Mountain **COMING SOON** - **COMING SOON** Check out this beautiful 3 bedroom home, fresh paint throughout, carpet upstairs and tile downstairs. The master bedroom even has a small private balcony facing the north.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



Yard Maintenance is included. We do require Renters Insurance and rent is taxed by the City of Phoenix



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5562491)