3932 E Minton St
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

3932 E Minton St

3932 East Minton Street · No Longer Available
Location

3932 East Minton Street, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Beautiful 3bed/2.5bath Home in Phoenix Near South Mountain **COMING SOON** - **COMING SOON** Check out this beautiful 3 bedroom home, fresh paint throughout, carpet upstairs and tile downstairs. The master bedroom even has a small private balcony facing the north.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Yard Maintenance is included. We do require Renters Insurance and rent is taxed by the City of Phoenix

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5562491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3932 E Minton St have any available units?
3932 E Minton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3932 E Minton St have?
Some of 3932 E Minton St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3932 E Minton St currently offering any rent specials?
3932 E Minton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3932 E Minton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3932 E Minton St is pet friendly.
Does 3932 E Minton St offer parking?
No, 3932 E Minton St does not offer parking.
Does 3932 E Minton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3932 E Minton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3932 E Minton St have a pool?
Yes, 3932 E Minton St has a pool.
Does 3932 E Minton St have accessible units?
No, 3932 E Minton St does not have accessible units.
Does 3932 E Minton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3932 E Minton St does not have units with dishwashers.

