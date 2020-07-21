All apartments in Phoenix
3910 W Ellis St
3910 W Ellis St

3910 West Ellis Street · No Longer Available
Location

3910 West Ellis Street, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Arlington Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Arlington Estates is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Arlington Estates is available for immediate move in! Home features wood flooring and ceramic tile through out . Master bath has his and her sinks with a walk in closet. Home also has ceiling fans, a loft, and a two car garage with electric opener. It is close to a park and is located near transportation, shopping, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.3% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2058276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3910 W Ellis St have any available units?
3910 W Ellis St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3910 W Ellis St have?
Some of 3910 W Ellis St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3910 W Ellis St currently offering any rent specials?
3910 W Ellis St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3910 W Ellis St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3910 W Ellis St is pet friendly.
Does 3910 W Ellis St offer parking?
Yes, 3910 W Ellis St offers parking.
Does 3910 W Ellis St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3910 W Ellis St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3910 W Ellis St have a pool?
No, 3910 W Ellis St does not have a pool.
Does 3910 W Ellis St have accessible units?
No, 3910 W Ellis St does not have accessible units.
Does 3910 W Ellis St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3910 W Ellis St does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

