3910 W Ellis St

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Arlington Estates is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Arlington Estates is available for immediate move in! Home features wood flooring and ceramic tile through out . Master bath has his and her sinks with a walk in closet. Home also has ceiling fans, a loft, and a two car garage with electric opener. It is close to a park and is located near transportation, shopping, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.3% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



