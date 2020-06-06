All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3864 N 50TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3864 N 50TH Street
Last updated June 7 2020 at 4:23 AM

3864 N 50TH Street

3864 North 50th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3864 North 50th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Amazing home in Arcadia! Enjoy this chef's kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and granite countertops. loads of cabinets with pull out shelves. Master bedroom split with dual sinks and walk in shower. Cozy dining room and family area. Arcadia doors leading to covered patio over looking the sparkling pool and grassy rear yard. Light and bright floorplan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3864 N 50TH Street have any available units?
3864 N 50TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3864 N 50TH Street have?
Some of 3864 N 50TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3864 N 50TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
3864 N 50TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3864 N 50TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 3864 N 50TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3864 N 50TH Street offer parking?
No, 3864 N 50TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 3864 N 50TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3864 N 50TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3864 N 50TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 3864 N 50TH Street has a pool.
Does 3864 N 50TH Street have accessible units?
No, 3864 N 50TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3864 N 50TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3864 N 50TH Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verano Townhomes
13820 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Elton
2420 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Pearl Biltmore
2323 East Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Spectra on 7th North
20435 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Sterling Point
3802 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
GC Square
3535 W Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85019
View 32 Apartments
10801 North 32nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85028

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College