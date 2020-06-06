Amazing home in Arcadia! Enjoy this chef's kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and granite countertops. loads of cabinets with pull out shelves. Master bedroom split with dual sinks and walk in shower. Cozy dining room and family area. Arcadia doors leading to covered patio over looking the sparkling pool and grassy rear yard. Light and bright floorplan.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3864 N 50TH Street have any available units?
3864 N 50TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3864 N 50TH Street have?
Some of 3864 N 50TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3864 N 50TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
3864 N 50TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.