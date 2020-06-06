3864 N 50TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Amazing home in Arcadia! Enjoy this chef's kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and granite countertops. loads of cabinets with pull out shelves. Master bedroom split with dual sinks and walk in shower. Cozy dining room and family area. Arcadia doors leading to covered patio over looking the sparkling pool and grassy rear yard. Light and bright floorplan.