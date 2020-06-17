3841 E ELM Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage

THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY BASED ON MONTHS OCCUPIED!!! Available for summer rates for April/May 2020!!! (Jan - Apr $11,995) (May, Oct - Dec $8,995) (June - Sept $6,500) Full furnished large corner lot home in highly sought-after Arcadia! Extra-large kitchen with granite counter tops, walk-in pantry with wine fridge, and built-in buffet. Split floor plan with large master bedroom walk in closet. Includes attached Casita with separate entrance. Attached 2 car garage. Entertainers backyard features putting green, Shuffleboard court and a heated & jetted pool. Just down the street from all the great restaurants, golfing, shopping, spring training games etc.