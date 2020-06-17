All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:00 PM

3841 E ELM Street

3841 East Elm Street · (602) 370-3465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3841 East Elm Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$11,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3102 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY BASED ON MONTHS OCCUPIED!!! Available for summer rates for April/May 2020!!! (Jan - Apr $11,995) (May, Oct - Dec $8,995) (June - Sept $6,500) Full furnished large corner lot home in highly sought-after Arcadia! Extra-large kitchen with granite counter tops, walk-in pantry with wine fridge, and built-in buffet. Split floor plan with large master bedroom walk in closet. Includes attached Casita with separate entrance. Attached 2 car garage. Entertainers backyard features putting green, Shuffleboard court and a heated & jetted pool. Just down the street from all the great restaurants, golfing, shopping, spring training games etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3841 E ELM Street have any available units?
3841 E ELM Street has a unit available for $11,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3841 E ELM Street have?
Some of 3841 E ELM Street's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3841 E ELM Street currently offering any rent specials?
3841 E ELM Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3841 E ELM Street pet-friendly?
No, 3841 E ELM Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3841 E ELM Street offer parking?
Yes, 3841 E ELM Street does offer parking.
Does 3841 E ELM Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3841 E ELM Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3841 E ELM Street have a pool?
Yes, 3841 E ELM Street has a pool.
Does 3841 E ELM Street have accessible units?
No, 3841 E ELM Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3841 E ELM Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3841 E ELM Street has units with dishwashers.
