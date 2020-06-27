All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3830 West Marconi Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3830 West Marconi Avenue
Last updated March 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

3830 West Marconi Avenue

3830 West Marconi Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3830 West Marconi Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85053

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.2% monthly city tax. (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3830 West Marconi Avenue have any available units?
3830 West Marconi Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3830 West Marconi Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3830 West Marconi Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3830 West Marconi Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3830 West Marconi Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3830 West Marconi Avenue offer parking?
No, 3830 West Marconi Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3830 West Marconi Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3830 West Marconi Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3830 West Marconi Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3830 West Marconi Avenue has a pool.
Does 3830 West Marconi Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3830 West Marconi Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3830 West Marconi Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3830 West Marconi Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3830 West Marconi Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3830 West Marconi Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Greenway Springs Apartments
15620 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Arrive North Scottsdale
17950 N 68th St
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Ascend at Kierland
6633 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Pointe Metro
3221 W El Camino Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Escape
4700 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Presidio North
17031 N 11th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College