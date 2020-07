Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

GREAT CENTRAL PHOENIX LOCATION AND NICELY LOCATED WITHIN THE COMPLEX THIS LARGE ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH IS JUST NORTH OF THE POOL ALL ON ONE LEVEL. GALLEY KITCHEN WITH MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER, GAS STOVE, REFRIGERATOR AND BREAKFAST BAR THAT OPENS TO THE LIVING AND DINING ROOM WITH WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING. LARGE MASTER HAS WALL CLOSET WITH SHELVES. COMMUNITY HAS GATED POOL AND LAUNDRY. THIS COMPLEX IS A GATED COMMUNITY. GAS AND WATER IS INCLUDED IN RENT.