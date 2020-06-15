All apartments in Phoenix
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3825 East Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 142 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1184 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
media room
THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY BASED ON MONTHS REQUESTED. THE UNIT IS LEASED THROUGH MAY 31, 2021!!!Absolutely gorgeous furnished condo in arcadia!! Highest upgraded package with beautiful dark wood floors, granite counters throughout, cherry cabinets, extended patio, stackable washer/dryer inside and much more! Wonderful split double master floorplan- each room has king size bed, full bath and master has a walk-in closet! This unit is the best location within the community with a pool view! Great gated community with lush landscaping, community pool, theater room, and fitness center. Walk to great dining and minutes from shopping at the Biltmore!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3825 E CAMELBACK Road have any available units?
3825 E CAMELBACK Road has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3825 E CAMELBACK Road have?
Some of 3825 E CAMELBACK Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3825 E CAMELBACK Road currently offering any rent specials?
3825 E CAMELBACK Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3825 E CAMELBACK Road pet-friendly?
No, 3825 E CAMELBACK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3825 E CAMELBACK Road offer parking?
No, 3825 E CAMELBACK Road does not offer parking.
Does 3825 E CAMELBACK Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3825 E CAMELBACK Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3825 E CAMELBACK Road have a pool?
Yes, 3825 E CAMELBACK Road has a pool.
Does 3825 E CAMELBACK Road have accessible units?
No, 3825 E CAMELBACK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3825 E CAMELBACK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3825 E CAMELBACK Road has units with dishwashers.
