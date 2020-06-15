3825 E CAMELBACK Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool media room

THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY BASED ON MONTHS REQUESTED. THE UNIT IS LEASED THROUGH MAY 31, 2021!!!Absolutely gorgeous furnished condo in arcadia!! Highest upgraded package with beautiful dark wood floors, granite counters throughout, cherry cabinets, extended patio, stackable washer/dryer inside and much more! Wonderful split double master floorplan- each room has king size bed, full bath and master has a walk-in closet! This unit is the best location within the community with a pool view! Great gated community with lush landscaping, community pool, theater room, and fitness center. Walk to great dining and minutes from shopping at the Biltmore!!