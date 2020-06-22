3818 West Portland Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

3 bedroom 2 bath apartment in Phoenix. Freestanding casita unit with covered patio and fenced yard. Kitchen with black appliances. Tile flooring throughout. New paint and blinds. Tiled walk-in shower. Window AC units. Water, sewer, and trash included. Ample parking for 2 standard size vehicles. Enjoy easy access to the valley freeway's system, downtown Phoenix, and Sky Harbor International Airport.



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and $35 monthly pet rent per pet( Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.