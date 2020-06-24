All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
3818 E DAHLIA Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3818 E DAHLIA Drive

3818 East Dahlia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3818 East Dahlia Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Pleasant Valley Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
You will love getting to make this charming house your new home! The front exterior boasts an extended driveway and carport, while the backyard is complete with a fenced-in lawn, covered patio area, and sparkling in-ground pool, perfect for spending beautiful days outside! The interior features stylish tile and plush carpeting throughout, along with large communal living rooms that are great for entertaining, vaulted ceilings, and a kitchen that is equipped with updated appliances and plenty of cabinetry and countertop space for your culinary enjoyment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3818 E DAHLIA Drive have any available units?
3818 E DAHLIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3818 E DAHLIA Drive have?
Some of 3818 E DAHLIA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3818 E DAHLIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3818 E DAHLIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3818 E DAHLIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3818 E DAHLIA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3818 E DAHLIA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3818 E DAHLIA Drive offers parking.
Does 3818 E DAHLIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3818 E DAHLIA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3818 E DAHLIA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3818 E DAHLIA Drive has a pool.
Does 3818 E DAHLIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 3818 E DAHLIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3818 E DAHLIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3818 E DAHLIA Drive has units with dishwashers.
