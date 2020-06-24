3818 E DAHLIA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

You will love getting to make this charming house your new home! The front exterior boasts an extended driveway and carport, while the backyard is complete with a fenced-in lawn, covered patio area, and sparkling in-ground pool, perfect for spending beautiful days outside! The interior features stylish tile and plush carpeting throughout, along with large communal living rooms that are great for entertaining, vaulted ceilings, and a kitchen that is equipped with updated appliances and plenty of cabinetry and countertop space for your culinary enjoyment!