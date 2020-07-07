3753 E Charter Oak Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Super cute 3 bedroom house with a 2 car garage, upgraded kitchen/ baths, doors and windows, tile throughout, S/S appliances, double sinks in hall bath, washer & dryer, extra storage room, plenty of light N/S exposure, large yard with play set. This great home is close to so many restaurants, PV Mall, shopping & hiking, Near 40th St and Cactus. Pets upon approval. Owner/Agent. I make sure my properties are all maintained well. THIS IS A NO SMOKING HOUSE IN OR ON THE PROPERTY. 2.3% rental tax added on to the monthly rentAll applicants 18 yrs and older are subject to a $40 background/credit check fee. It's non refundable if not approved. NO BKs, Foreclosures, felonies. or unsatisfied evictions. Income to be 3 X's the monthly rent. Proof of income and rental history required.