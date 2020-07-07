All apartments in Phoenix
3753 E Charter Oak Road
3753 E Charter Oak Road

3753 East Charter Oak Road · No Longer Available
Location

3753 East Charter Oak Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Super cute 3 bedroom house with a 2 car garage, upgraded kitchen/ baths, doors and windows, tile throughout, S/S appliances, double sinks in hall bath, washer & dryer, extra storage room, plenty of light N/S exposure, large yard with play set. This great home is close to so many restaurants, PV Mall, shopping & hiking, Near 40th St and Cactus. Pets upon approval. Owner/Agent. I make sure my properties are all maintained well. THIS IS A NO SMOKING HOUSE IN OR ON THE PROPERTY. 2.3% rental tax added on to the monthly rentAll applicants 18 yrs and older are subject to a $40 background/credit check fee. It's non refundable if not approved. NO BKs, Foreclosures, felonies. or unsatisfied evictions. Income to be 3 X's the monthly rent. Proof of income and rental history required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

