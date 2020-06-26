All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
3745 E KERRY Lane
Last updated June 30 2019 at 10:38 AM

3745 E KERRY Lane

3745 East Kerry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3745 East Kerry Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Available July 1, 2019. Exquisite 2 level home with immaculate interior finish next to neighborhood park and playground.This home boasts 3 bedrooms;2.5 bathrooms & 2 car garage.The kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances and upgraded cherry cabinets.The great room has Stanhope Mahogony hard wood flooring and rich crown molding. All the rooms have wooden wall moulding to protect the lower walls from furniture damage & also helps to accentuate the custom paint colors.The 3 bedrooms are located on the upper level.The master bedroom has a large walk in closet & a linen closet.On this level the floors are carpeted.2 of the bedrooms share a bathroom with doors entering from each bedroom.The laundry comes with washer and dryer and is located at the top of the stairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3745 E KERRY Lane have any available units?
3745 E KERRY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3745 E KERRY Lane have?
Some of 3745 E KERRY Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3745 E KERRY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3745 E KERRY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3745 E KERRY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3745 E KERRY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3745 E KERRY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3745 E KERRY Lane offers parking.
Does 3745 E KERRY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3745 E KERRY Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3745 E KERRY Lane have a pool?
No, 3745 E KERRY Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3745 E KERRY Lane have accessible units?
No, 3745 E KERRY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3745 E KERRY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3745 E KERRY Lane has units with dishwashers.
