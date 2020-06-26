3745 E KERRY Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

Available July 1, 2019. Exquisite 2 level home with immaculate interior finish next to neighborhood park and playground.This home boasts 3 bedrooms;2.5 bathrooms & 2 car garage.The kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances and upgraded cherry cabinets.The great room has Stanhope Mahogony hard wood flooring and rich crown molding. All the rooms have wooden wall moulding to protect the lower walls from furniture damage & also helps to accentuate the custom paint colors.The 3 bedrooms are located on the upper level.The master bedroom has a large walk in closet & a linen closet.On this level the floors are carpeted.2 of the bedrooms share a bathroom with doors entering from each bedroom.The laundry comes with washer and dryer and is located at the top of the stairs.