Phoenix, AZ
3728 W. Fremont Rd.
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

3728 W. Fremont Rd.

3728 West Fremont Road · No Longer Available
Location

3728 West Fremont Road, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
3 Bedroom - 2 Bath - 1310 Sq. Ft. - Phoenix Home - 3 Bedroom - 2 Bath - 1310 Sq. Ft. - Phoenix Home

To apply go to: CaldwellAZ.com

$45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home)
Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent
$195 Property Management Fee
$100 Nonrefundable Pet Fee (per pet allowed) Small dogs only!
HOA Paid by owner (not tenant responsibility)
Monthly Payment = Rent plus 4% (Sales Tax & Admin. Fee)

Viewing Instructions: Please send an email with the property address in subject line and attach a copy of your driver's license to suzie@caldwellaz.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5214968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3728 W. Fremont Rd. have any available units?
3728 W. Fremont Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3728 W. Fremont Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
3728 W. Fremont Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3728 W. Fremont Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3728 W. Fremont Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 3728 W. Fremont Rd. offer parking?
No, 3728 W. Fremont Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 3728 W. Fremont Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3728 W. Fremont Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3728 W. Fremont Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 3728 W. Fremont Rd. has a pool.
Does 3728 W. Fremont Rd. have accessible units?
No, 3728 W. Fremont Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3728 W. Fremont Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3728 W. Fremont Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3728 W. Fremont Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3728 W. Fremont Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
