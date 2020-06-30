All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 6 2020 at 8:45 AM

3728 S 72nd Ln

3728 South 72nd Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3728 South 72nd Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Sienna Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful 3-Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home For Rent in Phoenix!! This home is amazing and offers the following features: Granite counters coupled with an Island, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space can be found within the kitchen, Eat in kitchen, Tile in all the right places, Large closets can be found within this home and French Doors that open to a covered patio coupled with large backyard for entertaining!! For your added convenience this home additionally comes equipped with a full sized Washer and Dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3728 S 72nd Ln have any available units?
3728 S 72nd Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3728 S 72nd Ln have?
Some of 3728 S 72nd Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3728 S 72nd Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3728 S 72nd Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3728 S 72nd Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3728 S 72nd Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3728 S 72nd Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3728 S 72nd Ln offers parking.
Does 3728 S 72nd Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3728 S 72nd Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3728 S 72nd Ln have a pool?
No, 3728 S 72nd Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3728 S 72nd Ln have accessible units?
No, 3728 S 72nd Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3728 S 72nd Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3728 S 72nd Ln has units with dishwashers.

