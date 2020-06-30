3728 S 72nd Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

Beautiful 3-Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home For Rent in Phoenix!! This home is amazing and offers the following features: Granite counters coupled with an Island, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space can be found within the kitchen, Eat in kitchen, Tile in all the right places, Large closets can be found within this home and French Doors that open to a covered patio coupled with large backyard for entertaining!! For your added convenience this home additionally comes equipped with a full sized Washer and Dryer.