3728 S 72nd Ln

Amenities
Beautiful 3-Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home For Rent in Phoenix!! This home is amazing and offers the following features: Granite counters coupled with an Island, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space can be found within the kitchen, Eat in kitchen, Tile in all the right places, Large closets can be found within this home and French Doors that open to a covered patio coupled with large backyard for entertaining!! For your added convenience this home additionally comes equipped with a full sized Washer and Dryer.