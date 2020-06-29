All apartments in Phoenix
3728 East Piccadilly Road

3728 East Piccadilly Road · No Longer Available
Location

3728 East Piccadilly Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Charming home in highly desired Arcadia Lite Community! Nicely upgraded single story with 3 bedroom, 3 bath + den. Open floor plan. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinets. Family room with fireplace. Vaulted ceilings. Remodeled bathrooms. Big backyard with lots of grass and mature landscaping. Close to fine dining, shopping, and freeways.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( WIth owner approval )
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3728 East Piccadilly Road have any available units?
3728 East Piccadilly Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3728 East Piccadilly Road have?
Some of 3728 East Piccadilly Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3728 East Piccadilly Road currently offering any rent specials?
3728 East Piccadilly Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3728 East Piccadilly Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3728 East Piccadilly Road is pet friendly.
Does 3728 East Piccadilly Road offer parking?
No, 3728 East Piccadilly Road does not offer parking.
Does 3728 East Piccadilly Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3728 East Piccadilly Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3728 East Piccadilly Road have a pool?
No, 3728 East Piccadilly Road does not have a pool.
Does 3728 East Piccadilly Road have accessible units?
No, 3728 East Piccadilly Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3728 East Piccadilly Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3728 East Piccadilly Road does not have units with dishwashers.
