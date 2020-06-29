3728 East Piccadilly Road

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming home in highly desired Arcadia Lite Community! Nicely upgraded single story with 3 bedroom, 3 bath + den. Open floor plan. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinets. Family room with fireplace. Vaulted ceilings. Remodeled bathrooms. Big backyard with lots of grass and mature landscaping. Close to fine dining, shopping, and freeways.



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( WIth owner approval )

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.