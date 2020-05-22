All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 11 2020 at 9:53 PM

3725 West Meadowbrook Avenue

3725 West Meadowbrook Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3725 West Meadowbrook Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85019

Amenities

carport
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
Gorgeous single family home in the heart of Phoenix! Ready for Immediate Move In! Close to shopping, freeway access, hospitals, restaurants, and bus routes. Located in Phoenix's 85019 at 39th Ave and Camelback. This home is a single story house with a carport -- NO HOA! Home has desert landscape in front. The home includes a kitchen, dining room, family room, 4 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom has a private bath. Blinds on all windows, ceiling fans throughout, and built in desks in two bedrooms! Tenant pays all utilities. No Pets. Section 8 Accepted.

$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $250 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $1199 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (non-refundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at 480-382-9681 so we can assist you!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3725 West Meadowbrook Avenue have any available units?
3725 West Meadowbrook Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3725 West Meadowbrook Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3725 West Meadowbrook Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3725 West Meadowbrook Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3725 West Meadowbrook Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3725 West Meadowbrook Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3725 West Meadowbrook Avenue offers parking.
Does 3725 West Meadowbrook Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3725 West Meadowbrook Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3725 West Meadowbrook Avenue have a pool?
No, 3725 West Meadowbrook Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3725 West Meadowbrook Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3725 West Meadowbrook Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3725 West Meadowbrook Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3725 West Meadowbrook Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3725 West Meadowbrook Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3725 West Meadowbrook Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

