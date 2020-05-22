3725 West Meadowbrook Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking

Gorgeous single family home in the heart of Phoenix! Ready for Immediate Move In! Close to shopping, freeway access, hospitals, restaurants, and bus routes. Located in Phoenix's 85019 at 39th Ave and Camelback. This home is a single story house with a carport -- NO HOA! Home has desert landscape in front. The home includes a kitchen, dining room, family room, 4 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom has a private bath. Blinds on all windows, ceiling fans throughout, and built in desks in two bedrooms! Tenant pays all utilities. No Pets. Section 8 Accepted.



$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $250 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $1199 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (non-refundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.



