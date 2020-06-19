3719 W. Hazelwood St

Amenities
Newly Remodeled- 4 bedroom- 2 bath Large Backyard - 4 bedroom
2 bathroom
Open concept living
New Shaker White Cabinets
New Quartz Countertops
Stainless steel fixtures
Recessed lighting
Master Suite
Master walk in closet
New plank wood tile
New carpets throughout
Bonus Room w/ Patio Door
Bonus room has a fireplace
Resident is responsible to turn on: City of Phoenix water/sewer/trash & SRP electric
$1595.00 per month rent + $36.68 tax = $1631.68 per month, $1000 security deposit, $20 application per adult.
Dogs ok (2 max.) 50lb or under. - $200 deposit per pet- breed restrictions.
Resident is required to carry renters insurance policy.
12 month lease.
No evictions or judgments. Min credit score 550. Must have income of 2.5 times rent amount. Mngt will only hold unit off market for 2 weeks with approved application & hold deposit. Verifiable rental history is required.
Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please complete application-each person over 18 must complete an application, attach 1 month paycheck stubs/proof of income, ID's, animal photos, animal vaccinations, and pay $20 app fee. Hold deposit of $400 will be due upon approval!
Call Courtney today 480-966-2170.
Check out photos, apply and more on our web site at www.SundialAZ.com
Professionally managed by Sundial Real Estate
263 W 3rd Pl
Mesa, AZ 85201
480-966-2170
Equal housing opportunity.
