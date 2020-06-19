All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3719 W. Hazelwood St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3719 W. Hazelwood St
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

3719 W. Hazelwood St

3719 West Hazelwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3719 West Hazelwood Street, Phoenix, AZ 85019

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Remodeled- 4 bedroom- 2 bath Large Backyard - 4 bedroom
2 bathroom
Open concept living
New Shaker White Cabinets
New Quartz Countertops
Stainless steel fixtures
Recessed lighting
Master Suite
Master walk in closet
New plank wood tile
New carpets throughout
Bonus Room w/ Patio Door
Bonus room has a fireplace

Resident is responsible to turn on: City of Phoenix water/sewer/trash & SRP electric

$1595.00 per month rent + $36.68 tax = $1631.68 per month, $1000 security deposit, $20 application per adult.

Dogs ok (2 max.) 50lb or under. - $200 deposit per pet- breed restrictions.

Resident is required to carry renters insurance policy.

12 month lease.

No evictions or judgments. Min credit score 550. Must have income of 2.5 times rent amount. Mngt will only hold unit off market for 2 weeks with approved application & hold deposit. Verifiable rental history is required.

Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please complete application-each person over 18 must complete an application, attach 1 month paycheck stubs/proof of income, ID's, animal photos, animal vaccinations, and pay $20 app fee. Hold deposit of $400 will be due upon approval!

Call Courtney today 480-966-2170.
Check out photos, apply and more on our web site at www.SundialAZ.com

Professionally managed by Sundial Real Estate
263 W 3rd Pl
Mesa, AZ 85201
480-966-2170
Equal housing opportunity. Member of the Association of Realtors D. Creason Designated broker

(RLNE5669181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3719 W. Hazelwood St have any available units?
3719 W. Hazelwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3719 W. Hazelwood St have?
Some of 3719 W. Hazelwood St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3719 W. Hazelwood St currently offering any rent specials?
3719 W. Hazelwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3719 W. Hazelwood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3719 W. Hazelwood St is pet friendly.
Does 3719 W. Hazelwood St offer parking?
No, 3719 W. Hazelwood St does not offer parking.
Does 3719 W. Hazelwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3719 W. Hazelwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3719 W. Hazelwood St have a pool?
No, 3719 W. Hazelwood St does not have a pool.
Does 3719 W. Hazelwood St have accessible units?
No, 3719 W. Hazelwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 3719 W. Hazelwood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3719 W. Hazelwood St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Curve at Melrose
4333 N 6th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Highland
1601 E Highland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Mason Oliver Apartments
11 S 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85034
San Mateo Townhomes
4435 North Longview Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Cordoba Apartments
4520 Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
GC Square
3535 W Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85019
Clarendon Park
222 W Clarendon Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College