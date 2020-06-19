3719 W. Hazelwood St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Remodeled- 4 bedroom- 2 bath Large Backyard - 4 bedroom

2 bathroom

Open concept living

New Shaker White Cabinets

New Quartz Countertops

Stainless steel fixtures

Recessed lighting

Master Suite

Master walk in closet

New plank wood tile

New carpets throughout

Bonus Room w/ Patio Door

Bonus room has a fireplace



Resident is responsible to turn on: City of Phoenix water/sewer/trash & SRP electric



$1595.00 per month rent + $36.68 tax = $1631.68 per month, $1000 security deposit, $20 application per adult.



Dogs ok (2 max.) 50lb or under. - $200 deposit per pet- breed restrictions.



Resident is required to carry renters insurance policy.



12 month lease.



No evictions or judgments. Min credit score 550. Must have income of 2.5 times rent amount. Mngt will only hold unit off market for 2 weeks with approved application & hold deposit. Verifiable rental history is required.



Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please complete application-each person over 18 must complete an application, attach 1 month paycheck stubs/proof of income, ID's, animal photos, animal vaccinations, and pay $20 app fee. Hold deposit of $400 will be due upon approval!



Call Courtney today 480-966-2170.

Check out photos, apply and more on our web site at www.SundialAZ.com



(RLNE5669181)