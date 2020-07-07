All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3701 E Monterosa St

3701 East Monterosa Street · No Longer Available
Location

3701 East Monterosa Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Amenities

stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/10b46e50e6 ----
Charming 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit in a quiet, peaceful community with mature landscaping. Inside you\'ll find fresh paint, over-sized tile & new carpet. Saltillo tile custom trim in both baths & stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Large bedrooms with plenty of closet space up stairs. Beautiful community pool and adjacent clubhouse/laundry area. Amazing location just minutes from Biltmore shopping and amenities, Hwy 51 Scottsdale & Downtown!
Schedule a showing online today at
www.rpmphoenixmetro.com
Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3701 E Monterosa St have any available units?
3701 E Monterosa St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3701 E Monterosa St have?
Some of 3701 E Monterosa St's amenities include stainless steel, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3701 E Monterosa St currently offering any rent specials?
3701 E Monterosa St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 E Monterosa St pet-friendly?
No, 3701 E Monterosa St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3701 E Monterosa St offer parking?
No, 3701 E Monterosa St does not offer parking.
Does 3701 E Monterosa St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3701 E Monterosa St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 E Monterosa St have a pool?
Yes, 3701 E Monterosa St has a pool.
Does 3701 E Monterosa St have accessible units?
No, 3701 E Monterosa St does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 E Monterosa St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3701 E Monterosa St does not have units with dishwashers.

